Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Penrith win back-to-back NRL premierships with 28-12 victory over Parramatta in NRL grand final

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated October 2 2022 - 10:54am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penrith celebrate during the NRL grand final. Picture by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Parramatta wanted a fairytale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.