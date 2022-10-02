Parramatta wanted a fairytale.
Penrith demanded being recognised as the dominant club of the era.
Here we were, the Eels, wishing, hoping, praying for an end to the premiership drought which has been ongoing since Gerringong's own Mick Cronin retired in 1986.
But as in 1998, 2001, 2005 and 2009, those dreams were crushed.
This time it was a breathtaking opening half from the Panthers, who after an early arm-wrestle simply out-muscled their western Sydney rivals.
The 28-12 victory ensures Penrith now hold five major trophies, the NRL, NSW Premiership, State Challenge, Jersey Flegg and SG Ball titles.
They join Brisbane (1992 and 1993, as well as 1997 Super League and 1998) and the Roosters (2018 and 2019) as the great teams of the modern era.
First it was centre Stephen Crichton slicing through back on the inside after 10 minutes, then winger Brian To'o made the left side his own, crashing over in the corner.
By the time Scott Sorensen rushed on to captain Nathan Cleary's kick 29 minutes in, it was looking ominous.
There was a period before the break where the Panthers looked like scoring a try, or at least making a line break, on almost every play.
Penrith marched to sheds having had 60 per cent of the ball 237 more post-contact metres and 21 more tackle breaks.
In contrast the Eels were clinging on by their fingernails.
The bunker calls added to the pain.
To'o's second was allowed only after Bulldogs-bound Villiame Kikau ran into the line and Parramatta halfback Mitch Moses, but was ruled not to be an obstruction.
Soon after the Panthers made a successful challenge for a one-on-one strip.
As with the five trophies, everything was in Penrith's keeping.
Maika Sivo tried to revive Parramatta's hopes with 25 minutes left and spilled the ball as the line presented.
Then fullback Dylan Edwards went full Scott Sattler in 2003 in terms of technique at least, putting Bailey Simonsson into touch as the Eels went searching for points along the left edge.
Simonsson then walked off with his arm in a sling made by his jersey, leaving Edwards to pass for Charlie Staines to seal a second straight title in their third consecutive grand final.
Eels fullback Clint Gutherson offered a thanks to Parramatta tragics for their fruitless faith, scoring between the posts with less than four minutes left.
Then Jake Arthur, criticised for his selection during the year as the son of coach Brad Arthur, further closed the gap, but the premiership argument was long-since settled.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
