If there is one thing that the Koori Knockout has taught us, it is to expect the unexpected.
In what was one of the boilovers of the Bomaderry-hosted tournament so far, the Newcastle Yowies featuring St George Illawarra's Jayden Sullivan and Tyrell Sloan were eliminated on Sunday at the hands of a young and inexperienced Dunghutti team.
The match finished 16-all but Dunghutti [who are from Kempsey], went through to the next round following the first try ruling despite coming up against the more-fancied opponent.
The Dunghutti youngsters got off to a flyer, racing out to a 16-6 lead, however the quality of Sullivan and Sloan shone through, with the five-eighth and fullback respectively helped their side pull the scoreline back to 16-all, scoring a try in the corner with four minutes left on the clock.
Sullivan could have made it 18-16, but missed the conversion from the sideline. Sloan then tried his best to win the game, attempting a field goal with moments remaining, however the ball landed just under the crossbar.
Post-game, Sloan said that Dunghutti, who are based out of Kempsey were fully deserving of their victory.
"They were a very tough side," he said.
"I heard that they played reserve grade up home throughout the year and they took out that comp.
"Respect to them, they were a very good team, very strong and I think just on the day they wanted it a bit more than us.
"We just came together this morning and obviously knockouts are makeup teams but it's a credit to them and good luck to them," Sloan said.
The miracle did not continue for Dunghutti, as they were knocked out by Waglett in the quarter finals.
There were plenty of stars on show in the 50th annual NSW aboriginal rugby league knockout competition, including Rabbitohs superstars Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker, Bulldog's speedster Josh Addo-Carr, Cronulla's Jessie Ramien and former Dragons cult hero George Rose.
Competition hosts, the South Coast Black Cockatoos, who are coached by former Roosters player Ben Wellington, were knocked out in the group stages following a defeat to Walgett.
Heading into Monday, which is the final day of the knockout, the men's and women's finals will take shape.
Walgett look the favourites to take out the competition. The side, which features Rabbitohs and NSW origin centre Latrell Mitchell and former NRL star Ben Barba, will face Castlereagh in the first semi final tomorrow. In the other semi-final Nanima will face Newcastle All Blacks. The grand final is at 3:50pm.
Dunghutti continued to flex their muscles across all grades, with their women's side taking on on La Perouse in the first semi final on Monday whilst Wellington Wedgetails will face the Yowies, with the winner of each going through to the grand final at 3pm.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
