Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Sydney Swans hand AFLW debut to Woonona teen Ruby Sargent-Wilson

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 1 2022 - 8:38am, first published 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Sargent-Wilson will play her first game for the Sydney Swans AFLW side on Sunday. Picture by Swans Media

Ruby Sargent-Wilson's rapid rise in Australian rules football continues, with the Illawarra talent poised to make her AFLW debut on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.