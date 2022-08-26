"Rehab teaches you a lot of things about yourself and it's a really good self-reflection on how you want to operate and how you can still turn up for your team, even if you're not playing. I've found those equal parts challenging but rewarding, because it gave me a different perspective and time to think about the off-field connections that you want to make in a young group. I don't like to just sit there and twiddle my thumbs. I like to have objectives to achieve.