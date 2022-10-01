Illawarra Mercury
Dent breakout showing a silver lining to Hawks first-up loss

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated October 2 2022 - 1:44am, first published October 1 2022 - 11:17pm
Hawks live-wire Lachie Dent enjoyed a breakout NBL performance on Saturday. Picture - Getty Images

His big guns struggled to fire but Illawarra coach Jacob Jackomas unearthed some bench depth many thought he would not have at his disposal in Saturday's nine-point loss to Sydney.

