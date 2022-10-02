Has anyone ever made premierships look as easy as the all-conquering Panthers?

Spare a thought for Nathan Brown.
Here was a bloke pitched into what shaped as one of the great grand final yarns... and it was done and dusted by the time he got the interchange card.
The club's designated wrecking ball, recalled after months in the wilderness just to wreak havoc, was sideline ready to head into fray right as Scott Sorenson crossed for the Panthers third try.
Nathan Cleary converted for 18-0 and it was game over after 30 minutes. In fairness, it never looked like going any other way, the final 28-12 scoreline not doing justice to the Panthers dominance
For all the pre-match hype around his menacing floating bombs, it was Nathan Cleary's simple punch in behind Clint Gutherson that exposed the first cracks.
The vaunted Eels big man took an eternity to get back behind the ball. The ensuing kick chase was lax and let Dylan Edwards slide Brian To'o into space.
They were among the host of small moments around the Panthers opening two tries, the first to Stephen Crichton 10 minutes in and To'o seven minutes later.
An attempted short dropout from Eels skipper Clint Gutherson four minutes later seemed tacit admission his side couldn't withstand the pressure of another set.
Perhaps giving up the gimme two points in front of the posts was more palatable than the six that seemed inevitable. It proved that way when Sorenson grabbed the Panthers third for an 18-0 lead 11 minutes before the break.
From there, you'd have got longer odds on a Winx victory than a second straight premiership for the mountain men.
When To'o crossed for his second just after halftime, the fans had seen enough. One even invaded the pitch and tried to start packing up the field early.
When Clive Churchill Medalist Dylan Edwards produced a homage to 2003 premiership hero Scott Sattler on a runaway Bailey Simmonson, allowing Charlie Staines to cross from the next set, the blue and gold jumpers started heading for the exits.
They missed tries to Clint Gutherson and Jake Arthur in the final four minutes, but there were no doubt some wishing they'd missed the preceding 76.
The questions turned to whether any side in recent times has done it better than these Panthers. The Storm and Roosters juggernauts, that now seem on the wane, won grand finals convincingly.
The latter managed the four-minute mile of the NRL era in going back-to-back in 2018-19. There was certainly shades of the Roosters triumph over the Storm in 2018 in Sunday's clash.
Have either done it with the ease the Panthers did this time around? From start to finish?
They admittedly limped over the line last season carrying a host of injuries. This time they did it fresh enough to seemingly go another 80 if they needed. On form on Sunday, they'd probably only need another 30-minute blitz to take it away from any opposition.
Who can deny them a threepeat - even with Api Koroisau and Viliame Kikau moving on - is not readily apparent ahead of next season.
Where the Eels go from here is a trickier question. For all the talk of windows being open, closed, ajar, it will take a huge effort to get back to another decider with some of the cattle departing. The loss was Reed Mahoney, Isaiah Papa'ali and Marata Niukore's last in the blue and gold.
Brad Arthur has certainly silenced critics in steering his side to a big dance but, in the wash-up to a grand final loss, silence can be the biggest tormentor of them all.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.