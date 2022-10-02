Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Has anyone ever made premierships look as easy as the all-conquering Panthers?

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 2 2022 - 10:46am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Panthers celebrate Charlie Staines second-half try on Sunday night. Picture - Getty Images

Spare a thought for Nathan Brown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.