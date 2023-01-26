Stability is the key word on Bulli coach Julio Miranda's mind as he looks to bring Premier League premiership success back to the Balls Paddock club this year.
Bulli claimed the IPL grand final in 2018 and have been among the top contenders in recent seasons. However, they have been unable to replicate that glory again.
After a straight-sets finals exit last season, Miranda could be forgiven for making drastic changes in 2023, but the mentor and his club have resisted the move.
Instead, Bulli moved quickly to retain their experienced core - including captain Ben McDonald, Sam Davies and Kyle Jackson - in December, while they're also keen to back in their youth to make an impact this season.
"We've got a few young guys that had their first season in first grade last year, so hopefully they'll be better for that experience this year,'' Miranda said. ''We're looking to guys like Deakin (Brownlee), Lewis Grimshaw and Jarvis Patterson, and quite a few others who will hopefully step it up.
"The older guys are part of the furniture now, but it's always important to get that mix of experienced players with young guys who are keen and enthusiastic. It's up to me and the coaches to make sure the players buy in to what we want to do."
Miranda said he was excited by what the trio could offer during the 2023 campaign.
"Logan was at the Wolves with U20s and spent a bit of time with the Flame too. He's been really good in pre-season and seems really keen and has embraced the club's culture, so I expect big things from him," Miranda said.
"Yuki is a Japanese lad and is a bit of an unknown, but he's trained with us for a couple of weeks and seems to have shown that he's got the goods, so hopefully he can be a good fit like Logan.
"And Miggy is the brother of Ian Clarino, our centre-back. He's come over for this year and probably next year as a visa (player).
''He's got a fairly good pedigree and, just like his brother, is very humble and works hard.
''And he's got a bit of quality about him.''
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
