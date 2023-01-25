It was a dream come true for one youngster in particular when she got to compete in a team with legendary Australian Olympian and Albion Park local Jessica Hull; meanwhile two brothers outshone the pack in the men's long race at the Wollongong Aquathon on Australia Day.
The Aquathon returned for another year off the back of two restricted editions of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just a few days prior, event organisers were thrilled with the 1,200 people entered in the event, but were almost knocked over by the final count of over 1,600 people.
10-year-old Zoe Bayo was almost lost for words post race - mainly due to the massive effort of her swim and run, but said she was glad she stepped outside her comfort zone.
"It was just something different," Bayo said.
"I'm normally just a pool swimmer and I've never raced open water before and it was pretty cool to do it my first time with Jess. Everyone here is really cool to compete with as well and I had a few of my friends from swimming here doing it with me to so.
"I'm just really grateful to Jess."
Hull said sharing the experience with Bayo was something special.
"She came up with the idea [to compete together] and I was like yes straight away. It was really cool and it was the first open pool swim for her so that was exciting. It's been cool, you don't get to do this all too often and it's really fun."
Meanwhile in the men's long aquathon it will be a happy car ride home back to Rockdale in Sydney tonight with brother duo Joel and Josh Wooldridge finishing first and second respectively in the race.
"It was really tough, that second half of the run was pretty brutal coming back I was just trying to hang on and not look behind and just keep my pace up until I crossed the finish line," Joel said.
Read more: Prices ride wave of Cuban longevity
Joel added that his brother Josh would be shouting him a coffee on the way home as a result of finishing second behind him.
There were many more travellers to Wollongong than in the last previous years, something that really pleased event organisers.
"The biggest thing that I've always said is that it's a feel good event, it's got a fun, community vibe and we try and make it welcoming as we can. The other thing that is making it really good this year is we're seeing a lot more people from regional NSW that are visiting. So we're seeing an uptick back to some of those visitors," race director Rob Battocchio told the Mercury earlier in the week.
This year, there were four swim-run distance events at Wollongong Harbour - kids aqua, mini aqua, short aqua and long aqua - as well as the 'blue-mile 5 fun run', which was an event that anyone can join in no matter the level of experience.
2023 was the 23rd edition of the event and it will look to grow bigger and bigger in the future off the back of the pandemic.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.