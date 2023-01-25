He took out the $160,000 1400 metre Carrington Stakes at Randwick Racecourse on Saturday and Kembla trainers Robert and Luke Price predict that their elderly 8YO gelding - Cuban Royale - will not stop there.
Ridden by Brock Ryan, Cuban Royale overcame a slow start which saw him come from last to first to defeat Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott's Vreneli by a neck and Joseph Pride's Titanium Power by a long-neck in third.
The victory marked a third win in four races for Cuban Royale - who has now recorded 10 wins, five seconds and eight thirds in 60 starts - following a spell out off the track.
Robert Price told the Mercury that despite his age, he predicted that his horse could last a long time yet.
"He's been quite a sound horse for the majority of his career," he said.
"He's been a good horse to have in the stables since a young age. His longevity has certainly been his asset. I think he's got a bit more racing in him yet. We're having a bit of luck with him as he's finding the dryer track, we're picking the right races. At present he's at that listed, black type level which means he's got [to continue] to go on with it.
"I think he could still be racing as a 10YO the way he's going."
His longevity has certainly been his asset.- Robert Price
Following a few days post Carrington, the plans for Cuban Royale in the near future are a little bit more certain.
"Personally I would like him to go to the Liverpool City Cup which is a Group 3 race and you just don't know what kind of horses you are going to come up against in a race like that," Price said.
Robert Price purchased Cuban Royale for $34,000 in the Riversdale Stud drat at the 2016 Inglis Classic Yearling Sale.
Following the victory Luke Price gave further praise to Cuban Royale via Sky Racing.
"It was a ten out of ten ride. He couldn't go around them and win, [he] bided his time and rode for luck," he said.
"He has been very unlucky, and I've had full confidence in him. He can hold his own against Jamaea."
The Prices will be assessing where to go next with their 4YO mare Jamaea, who fell short in the $1 million Magic Million fillies and mares race just last week.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.