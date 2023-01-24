Illawarra Mercury
Oak Flats batter Blake Nikitaras prepares to roll again for Sydney Thunder

By Joshua Bartlett
January 24 2023 - 1:05pm
Blake Nikitaras (right) celebrates a wicket with Thunder teammate Gurinder Sandhu on Saturday night. Picture by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

After patiently waiting to make his Big Bash League debut, Illawarra's Blake Nikitaras is now eager to prove that he belongs at this level.

