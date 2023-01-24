After patiently waiting to make his Big Bash League debut, Illawarra's Blake Nikitaras is now eager to prove that he belongs at this level.
The Oak Flats top-order batter, who is playing his first season with the Sydney Thunder, stepped out in the lime green for the first time last Thursday night at Manuka Oval. While he didn't get the chance to spent time in the middle, Nikitaras did contribute with a catch as they thumped the Renegades.
The 22-year-old's next chance came two nights later against rivals the Sixers at the historic SCG. Chasing 188 for victory, Nikitaras - the son of former NSW and Western Australian bowler Steve - strode to the crease to join Australian star David Warner with the Thunder in deep trouble at 1/3.
Nikitaras opened his account with a crunching cover-drive for four, however, he was soon dismissed for eight. It proved to be a tough night for the Thunder, as they were rolled for just 62.
Nikitaras - who also made his made his Sheffield Shield debut and penned his first NSW state contract last year - now hopes he gets another opportunity when Sydney take on the Stars in a crucial clash in Melbourne on Wednesday night. At stake? A potential position in this season's finals.
"It was good to finally play, it's something I've been thinking about for a while. It was good to debut at Manuka and then play at the SCG in front of a packed crowd," Nikitaras told the Mercury.
"Batting with David Warner at the SCG will be something that I'll always remember, even though it was only for a short time. Getting that boundary away settled the nerves a bit, but then I got out two overs later. Getting a taste now, and being in front of the crowd, it just makes me want to play more games for the Sydney Thunder.
"I'm not sure (if he'll play against the Stars), we've got a few players coming back in. But it's a must-win game, so we're looking to get up and then hopefully get into the finals. It's been a very up and down season for us, but we're very confident that we can get it done."
While the Thunder will be favourites, Nikitaras remains wary of the battling Stars.
Melbourne boast a stacked squad, led by Warilla product and Aussie international leg-spinner Adam Zampa. It is the Stars' final game of the 2022/23 BBL and they will hope to put on a good show in front of their home crowd.
"'Greeny' (captain Chris Green) has told us that they've got nothing to lose. They've got a lot of power in their batting and experience in their bowling, but we're looking forward to it," Nikitaras said.
"If I get a chance, it would be awesome to play against Zampa on the MCG, with us obviously coming from the same area. It would be pretty cool."
