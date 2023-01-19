Illawarra Mercury
Inside Racing: Jamaea falls short at the Gold Coast Magic Millions

By Jordan Warren
Updated January 19 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:00pm
After a week to forget, Tommy Berry rode Jamaea in the fillies and mares race at the Gold Coast. Picture - Mark Evans/Getty Images

Despite looking a decent prospect and running well in the race the 1300 metres $1 million Magic Million fillies and mares has proved a step too far for Robert and Luke Price's Jamaea with Chris Waller's Brookspire taking out proceedings.

