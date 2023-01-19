Despite looking a decent prospect and running well in the race the 1300 metres $1 million Magic Million fillies and mares has proved a step too far for Robert and Luke Price's Jamaea with Chris Waller's Brookspire taking out proceedings.
The Group-level talent was looking for redemption following last year when she failed as second favourite in last year's MM Guineas when ninth behind King Of Sparta, after a luckless run from an inside barrier where she found herself buried on the fence in limited galloping room after jumping poorly.
The four-year-old mare drew barrier 11 for the race and was caught at the back of the stretch for the majority. Jamaea made up some ground in the last 500 metres but the track proved too short a distance in the end for the four-year-old mare.
It was a dry day on the Gold Coast but the track - still recovering from the downpour at the weekend - was rated a soft 6 at the start of the day and then upgraded to a soft 5, which before the race would have favoured Jamaea.
Tommy Berry rode Jamaea during the race despite facing a one-year suspension for illegal betting payments. Due to the jockey's stay of proceedings request, he was able to ride at the Gold Coast until the appeal was heard.
Waller also finished second with pre-race favourite Kiku, with Toby and Trent Edmonds' Me Me Lagarde in third.
After 14mm of unexpected rainfall scattered the Gold Coast course on Saturday, the Magic Millions was abandoned.
Two races went ahead but following a meeting after the second race, the track was deemed too dangerous.
It will be the last meeting at Kembla this weekend until March with upgrades to the racecourse not far off.
The Prices will have a few options running at the weekend but their main attention will be on the Class 1 & Maiden Plate over 2000 metres, with improving Shaday.
She will jump from barrier 13 and takes on fellow locals Kerry Parker's Jessandi (11), Ross McConville's Amigos No More (5) and Diane Poidevin Laine's Spinpix (14).
Three-year-old Pierro filly Shaday has managed just one win in her five-start career, which came on New Year's Eve at Nowra when stepped up in distance to the mile with apprentice Olivia Chambers on board.
On that occasion she raced on speed but knuckled down strongly when challenged late by Jimmy Manolo to break her maiden.
The extra 400m on Saturday should suit Shaday, who will be ridden for the first time by Andrew Adkins.
The Kembla Grange track is currently rated a Soft 5 and, with further rain set for the region on Friday and Saturday, expect that rating to be downgraded.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.