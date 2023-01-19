Illawarra Mercury
'Get behind the World Cup': Mackenzie Hawkesby's message for the Illawarra

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated January 19 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 11:30am
Mackenzie Hawkesby with kids from Sydney FC's clinics at UOW. Picture by Adam McLean

With the FIFA Women's World Cup just six short months away, it is time for young aspiring athletes of the Illawarra and Australia to start getting ready for the biggest sporting show on the planet, according to former Figtree junior and current Sydney FC star Mackenzie Hawkesby.

