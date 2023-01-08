At just 22 years of age, former Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby is in career best form with A-League Women's giants Sydney FC and will be doing everything she can to push for a maiden World Cup berth when the tournament heads down under later this year.
The FC midfielder has been a mainstay for coach Ante Juric during one of the club's most successful periods in it's history. After just seven games, the Sky Blues sit equal top of the ladder with the side currently on a six-match winning streak following their opening round loss to Adelaide.
During last season and in the beginning of this campaign in particular, Hawkesby's performances continue to raise eyebrows but the only person she is looking to impress is Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson.
She is under no illusions how difficult it will be with a number of brilliant options in her position such as Hayley Raso, Katrina Gorry and even former Illawarra Stingrays' player Mary Fowler.
But having been named in the squad for friendlies against Spain and Portugal in 2022, it is clear that she a potential outsider for selection.
"I think in the last couple of rounds both as a team and individually we are hitting our strides," she told the Mercury.
"As long as I'm doing my job I'm happy and obviously getting my stats up helps my case in terms of [World Cup] selection. I guess I just have to do what I can to try and make that World Cup team and if it happens that's great and if it doesn't that's OK. I'll just be pushing as hard as I can. Playing at a club like Sydney FC really helps my case with us doing well and winning.
"I just want to put my hand up [for selection] every game and that's what I'm trying to do."
Despite being so young and the potential to make a number of Matildas' World Cup squads over the next decade, Hawkesby said that there was added incentive to make the squad for this tournament considering it was on home soil.
"It's amazing that it is in Australia," she said.
"It is really exciting and there is a buzz around the league and around the country. So for sure there is a bit of extra motivation. It's going to be very tough to make the squad as it's very competitive and there's a lot of good players but I'm in the best position in an amazing team at the moment to do my best to see where I can go with it.
"Anything can happen but I know if I continue to play well there's always a chance [of selection]."
Another potential outsider for a Matildas berth at the World Cup is Stingrays striker Sheridan Gallagher.
The youngster has now scored two goals in as many weeks for her club Western Sydney, with her latest coming in a massive win over usual league dominators, Melbourne City in a two-nil victory.
The Women's World Cup will get underway in July.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
