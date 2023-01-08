Nothing will stop the George Bass Surf Marathon

George Bass Surf Marathon race director Andrew Holt has revealed that it was crucial the event went ahead this year off the back of two consecutive competitions being cancelled due to bush fires and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Marathon - which took place between the first and seventh of January - ran across seven legs in what is considered one of the world's hardest rowing courses.
A number of Illawarra's best rowers took part in the event, including Kiama Downs' Nathan Haythorpe and Kiama's Pete Gallagher.
Off the back of some severe weather to round out the competition's proceedings, Holt told the Mercury that the event only continued this week due to some great work by the people involved and that it was crucial the Marathon went ahead following two years of delays.
"It went well. We had three days that ran as per normal, four days we had to change," he said.
"Everyone was awesome. [There were] no questions. Everyone just packed up and moved, got setup and ready to go. Everyone was happy with all the changes I'm pretty sure and we just all went on and dealt with it."
Holt said that it was of upmost importance that the competition went ahead in 2023 off the back of two years of postponements.
"We needed it to happen so that the race could keep going," Holt said.
"I can't say how important it was [to keep the races on]. It had to happen and then we had to finish it, that was the main thing. We really had to keep the week finished and we did. Everyone's happy, I'm happy."
I can't say how important it was [to keep the races on].- Andrew Holt
He added that there was added incentive for the Marathon to keep on ticking over.
"In two years time it's going to be the 50th anniversary so we're planning on having a massive event. It's going to be huge. Leading up to it we're going to delve into all the history and we're really going to make it a special event."
