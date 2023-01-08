Illawarra are down to just one fit import, after Michael Frazier was officially sidelined for the remainder of the Hawks' campaign on Sunday.
Frazier injured his left forearm during the first quarter in his side's 103-95 loss to Adelaide on Friday night, with scans the following day confirming a fracture. The injury is expected to take four to six weeks recovery, ruling the former Wildcats guard out for the remainder of the NBL season.
It means that Frazier becomes the fourth Illawarra import to be ruled out for the rest of their campaign, following serious injuries to Justin Robinson (knee), George King (ankle) and Peyton Siva (shoulder), with co-captain Tyler Harvey the only import left standing.
Frazier - who was called in as an injury replacement for King in November - averaged more than 17 points per game during his stint with the Hawks.
"Michael has been nothing short of outstanding from the minute he walked into the Snakepit," Hawks president Mat Campbell said.
"His work ethic, commitment to his craft, and willingness to do whatever his coaches and teammates asked of him is a credit to his character, and the professional Michael is. Michael quickly made himself a fan favourite amongst the Hawks faithful.
"While results haven't gone our way, we are buoyed by the group's resilience, and they continue to compete at a high level with some of the best teams in the competition. Through adversity comes opportunity, and we are confident we will continue to see our young group develop over the remaining four weeks of the NBL season."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
