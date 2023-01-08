Illawarra Mercury
Import Michael Frazier ruled out for rest of Illawarra Hawks' NBL season

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 8 2023 - 8:25pm, first published 6:56pm
Michael Frazier looks to provide drive in offence during the Hawks' recent clash with Perth. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Illawarra are down to just one fit import, after Michael Frazier was officially sidelined for the remainder of the Hawks' campaign on Sunday.

