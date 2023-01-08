Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League

Local products will continue to be key for Helensburgh Thistles' Illawarra Premier League fight

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated January 9 2023 - 8:24am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pacy winger Brad Watts was one of the main reasons for Helensburgh's success on the field in 2022. Picture by Anna Warr

You would be forgiven to think that the Helensburgh Thistles' rise to the top flight was something that happened overnight, but for those involved with the club, they know the process to promotion has not been something handed to them on a silver platter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.