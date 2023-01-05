It was a busy year for Illawarra Stingrays' forward Sheridan Gallagher in 2022 and she is looking to progress even further at Western Sydney in the A-League Women's competition.
Gallagher returned from Costa Rica where she captained the Young Matildas at the U-20 World Cup to be re-signed with the Wanderers on a two-year-deal.
Read more: Rocky waters at George Bass Surf Marathon
In her first season in red and black, the 21-year-old said she enjoyed the professionalism at the club.
So far in the 2022-23 campaign, results have not favoured the Wanderers - with the side picking up their first point against the only other winless side in the competition at present, Wellington.
But on a personal note, Gallagher netted her first goal for the club in the one-all draw across the ditch and she told the Mercury she hoped the result would inspire the side to start collecting more points coming into the back end of the competition.
"For me personally [my goal is to] be starting every week and putting out good performances," she said.
"[I want to] help out the team in getting where we want to be, heading up the ladder and making semi-finals and getting closer at the top of the ladder.
Read more: McAndrew key cog in Thunder's resurgence
"We've got a really good group of girls this year. A lot of new players and a different group to last year. I've enjoyed gaining experience off players like Amy Harrison and the other internationals we have that we didn't really have last year. I think for a young player like me to get experience off players like that is really valuable."
I think for a young player like me to get experience off players like that is really valuable.- Sheridan Gallagher
The striker said it was a massive relief to finally get her first goal for the club.
"I had a chance to score in the first half to put us in front but I was a bit hesitant in laying the ball off to one of my teammates," she said.
"But I didn't let that get me down. I kept working and the right ball was there at the right time and it was pretty exciting to draw one back and help the girls get back into the game."
Gallagher added that playing with fellow Stingrays' player Danika Matos was something that made her proud.
"I really enjoy playing with Danika," she said.
"You play with her all year round and you know what you're going to get with her. She is going to turn up, she is going to have your back.
"To have someone like that in your team is really enjoyable."
Gallagher and Matos' next fixture for the Wanderers will be up against current league leaders Melbourne City in Blacktown on Sunday, kick-off 4pm.
Figtree product Mackenzie Hawkesby will take the field for Sydney FC this weekend as the Sky Blues take on the Jets on Saturday. The midfielder will be looking to impress with the Women's World Cup just around the corner.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.