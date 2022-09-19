Jynaya Dos Santos can't remember a time when she hasn't kicked a football with younger sister Indiana.
The Shellharbour siblings developed a passion for the sport from a tender age which, over a decade later, is starting to pay off for the duo.
Sixteen-year-old Jynaya last week signed her first A-League Women's deal with Sydney FC, while Indiana, 14, has also been picked up by the sky blues on a scholarship contract.
The selection continues a breakout 2022 for Jynaya, who recently represented the Young Matildas at the FIFA Under-20s Women's World Cup, and was called up to Australian under 23s team for the AFF Women's Championships in July.
Jynaya told the Mercury she was thrilled to get the opportunity with Sydney FC, and she couldn't be happier to share the experience with Indiana.
"I'm pretty excited to see what the future holds. My sister and I have always supported Sydney FC, so it's so good to get a contract with them," the teenager said. "I look forward to learning more from the older girls and coaches, and getting all of that experience under my belt so when it's time for my opportunity to come, I'll take it with both hands.
"It means the world to have my sister by side, doing all of this together. We were like five or six when we started playing together, she's always been my shadow."
Jynaya hopes the contract will put her on a similar pathway to another Shellharbour talent, Caitlin Foord, who also signed her first A-League Women's deal at 16.
While Foord didn't play a game with the Mariners, she moved on to Sydney FC the following year, where she would go on to become a key figure in the club's success during three stints over the next decade.
Foord has since represented the Matildas on more than 100 ocassions and has been in sparkling form for Women's Super League powerhouse Arsenal.
Another key figure for Jynaya has been Figtree's Mackenzie Hawkesby, who she is set to play alongside at Sydney FC this season.
"Caitlin has been a big idol for me growing up. She has been so inspirational to see where football can take you," Jynaya said.
"Mackenzie has come along so much the past few years. I got to train alongside her at the AFF Championships when I went with the team, she has been a pretty big inspiration for me too."
Meanwhile, Indiana is one of two additions at Sydney FC on scholarship contracts for the 2022/23 season, alongside Anika Stajcic, daughter of former Matildas head coach Alen Stajcic.
The Shellharbour junior said she was delighted to get picked.
"I'm very honoured, it's been a dream for me to play for Sydney FC since I was very young. It's also a great opportunity for my sister and I to show all of the hard work that we've done," the 14-year-old said.
"To have Jynaya by my side is so special to me, she's been a real inspiration for me. We've always trained together, so I know a lot of the things that she knows. We've always worked hard to be the best that we can be."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
