Australia's upcoming friendlies with New Zealand could prove crucial in Graham Arnold's planning for the World Cup.
Arnold has named an extended squad of 31 players for the two games on Thursday in Brisbane and across the ditch at Eden Park on Sunday, with this week's camp being the last opportunity for Arnold to work with the squad ahead of November's FIFA World Cup.
The squad for the NZ series features plenty of new faces, who will be eager to make an impression on the coaching staff.
The last games leading up to a World Cup squad announcement are crucial, because that's what's going to be fresh in the minds of the coaching staff and the selection panel. Especially with the Cup less than two months away now.
Guys like Cameron Devlin and Ryan Strain have been plying their trade in the Scottish League, while 17-year-old Garang Kuol from the Central Coast Mariners is another player who will be keen to impress if given a chance in this two-match series.
Another key person in the mind of Arnold will be Tomi Rogic. The talented striker recently signed with West Browmich, so hopefully he can get some game time leading into the World Cup and he can get himself back into Socceroos' calculations.
