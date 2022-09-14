Shellharbour junior Joel King's World Cup hopes boosted after Socceroos inclusion

Shellharbour junior Joel King's chances of playing in the World Cup later this year have been boosted by inclusion in the latest Socceroos' squad.
Former Sydney FC left-back King was today named in a 31-man squad to take on New Zealand in a two-game series next week.
King, who nowadays plays for Danish club Odense Boldklub, will add to his two Socceroos' caps, should he get on the field next week.
Having played under Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold, when he was in charge of Sydney FC, the 21-year-old King and Aziz Behich are the only two specialist left-backs chosen in the squad.
The Socceroos will play New Zealand at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Thursday, September 22 before heading across the ditch to Auckland to take on the All Whites at Eden Park on Sunday, September 25.
Arnold has included a host of fresh faces for the two international fixtures, the youngest being 17-year-old Garang Kuol, who made his A-League men's debut in April this year, scoring four goals in his first seven senior games.
His Central Coast Mariners' teammate, Jason Cummings, who was born in Scotland but eligible to play for Australia, also joins him after moving to Australia in January this year, scoring 10 goals in his debut A-League men's campaign.
Tokyo 2020 Olyroos' squad members Keanu Baccus, Cameron Devlin, Ryan Strain and Tyrese Francois, will also join the Socceroos' squad for the first time as will Korea Republic based defender Harrison Delbridge, who has been a regular starter for Incheon United with the K-League 1 side currently sitting fourth on the table.
Thomas Deng, who also played at the Tokyo Olympics rejoins the squad for the first time since 2018.
"This camp is the last opportunity we will have to work with the squad ahead of November's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament, and all players are competing for a spot in the final squad which will be announced in early November," Arnold said.
"With two games in four days, this camp provides us with a unique opportunity to bring in some new players who can push for selection ahead of the FIFA World Cup.
"The incentive couldn't be bigger, there's a place at the FIFA World Cup at stake and if you're working hard and playing well then there's an opportunity for you to represent your country on the biggest stage."
Arnold also announced that goalkeeper, Mitch Langerak, would return to the squad after reconsidering his decision to retire from international football.
The game in Brisbane will be the final opportunity for Socceroos' supporters, sports fans, and the public to see the team on home soil before the World Cup.
During the day of the fixture Football Australia will announce the list of players selected in the Socceroos' 'Team of the Century', while at the match, Socceroos and Australian Football history will be embedded into the match presentation as the sport's governing body officially celebrates the Centenary of the Socceroos.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
