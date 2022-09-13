Their finals hopes are hanging by a thread, but Tarrawanna will get two bites of the cherry as they prepare for a frantic last round of the Premier League season.
The Blueys will cap off their regular campaign with a double header, starting on Wednesday night with a catch-up match against Port Kembla before backing up to face the White Eagles two nights later.
Scott Chipperfield's men are seventh on the Premier League table and are locked in a three-team battle, with Cringila and Albion Park, for fifth position.
Tarra need to win both games - and hope other results go their way - to play finals. Their clash with Park could well decide who secures that spot, with the Lions facing a tough showdown with premiers Wollongong United on Friday night.
But, for now, all of the Blueys' focus will be on that clash with Port Kembla. The Zebras can't make finals and will essentially be playing for pride at Wetherall Park.
"If we win our last two games, we've got a chance to make playoffs, so the boys are obviously motivated for it," coach Chipperfield said.
"Port will be tough, it's always a tough game down there. It should have been our home game two weeks ago, but it was washed out unfortunately. We beat them the first round but seeming as they have nothing to lose, they might come out and play better than when their body is on the line.
"We'll see how it goes and see if we can get a win on Wednesday. It's going to be tough for the guys backing up two days later on Friday."
In July, Football South Coast announced they would extend this year's Premier League to late October to help catch up games disrupted by rain.
The lengthened campaign has started to take its toll on clubs, with Chipperfield admitting that fitness could prove a factor this week.
"We've got a couple of guys who are in their mid-30s and early-40s, so it's going to be tough. I'm just going to have to manage players who are playing seconds and firsts, and try and get the best results," Chipperfield said.
"At the start of the year, I said that if we could make playoffs, it would be a great achievement. When I first took over at the club and we had our first few sessions, I thought we might struggle a little bit. But as we went on, we did well and we were in the competition [race] for long periods. But once they changed the [Premier League] structure, we dropped out of it a bit and it took the wind out of our sails.
"The last few weeks we've been struggling for players, so it's about getting through the season and rebuilding for next year. From my point of view, we've had a good season and have got a solid base to build on for next season."
The final round of the Illawarra Premier League regular season will be contested on Wednesday and Friday nights.
In the Friday fixtures, the White Eagles host the Blueys at Terry Reserve; Coniston tackles Bulli at JJ Kelly Park; Wollongong United will meet Cringila at Macedonia Park; while Port Kembla will back up to host Wollongong Olympic at Wetherall Park.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
