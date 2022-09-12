The Albion Park Women's Division One side has created history by winning their first trophy under the White Eagles banner after securing the minor premiership in a hard-fought 2-1 win over Woonona at Terry Reserve on the weekend.
The side has been on a decade-long run of dominance as Albion Park, but amalgamated with the White Eagles this season.
Most impressively, the side won the premiership by winning every game they have played this season.
White Eagles captain Brittany Ring said that the feat was sensational but they would not be resting on their laurels.
"To win the first trophy for the White Eagles is amazing and it is something that we have been dreaming of doing," she said.
"The game against Woonona was the toughest game we have had all season.
"We're still looking for more championships."
The side will have a quick turnaround when they take on University in the final of the Julie Porter Cup competition on Wednesday evening.
The White Eagles will also be competing in the state Champions-of-Champions knockout competition, whilst looking to take out the division one grand final.
With the side still hampered by injuries, Ring said the team would relish the challenge of winning more trophies for the White Eagles.
"To have the opportunity to win two trophies in one week is amazing," she said.
"We are used to having to reshuffle the side due to injuries and the players that have come in from our third grade and youth sides have been amazing."
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
