Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League

Albion Park White Eagles women's pick up their first minor premiership

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated September 13 2022 - 12:00am, first published September 12 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
White Eagles captain Brittany Ring takes the ball up the field in their earlier season win against Kiama. Picture by Kiah Hufton/Soccer Shots Illawarra

The Albion Park Women's Division One side has created history by winning their first trophy under the White Eagles banner after securing the minor premiership in a hard-fought 2-1 win over Woonona at Terry Reserve on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.