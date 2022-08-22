Eras of sporting domination always seem to come with expiration dates, but Albion Park continue to set a scorching pace in the women's division one competition.
After a decade of being almost untouchable in the league, they became an even bigger powerhouse following their merger with the White Eagles' Illawarra Premier League men's club.
"On Sunday we only had 10 fit first grade players so we had to rely on a number of youth grade girls," she said.
"We've got some really strong youth grade girls coming through our club and we've relied heavily on them all season really due to illness and injuries. Every week we have at least two of them sitting on the bench.
"We've got really good depth, with our third grade side killing it this season and then of course our youth team is there too."
Emerging star Eliza Cowan is a perfect example, making her mark as the league's top scorer.
"I think the key for us is keeping that core in first grade and then bring some of those young girls up slowly and that's how we will keep getting stronger," she said.
Ring said the White Eagles transition had been smooth this season.
"The move for us has been great," she said.
"I personally feel like there's a clear pathway from junior to senior football now. In our game on Sunday we had about 15 Albion Park juniors walk out with us for kickoff. Even though we're at the White Eagles now we still want that pathway for Park junior girls. It's something that is only going to get stronger too going into next year with more preparation and time it's going to be an even bigger."
With three games to go in the regular season, the White Eagles sit first on the ladder with their perfect winning record still intact. Ring said she could not be happier with the side despite many interruptions due to wet weather this season, with the team only returning to their training base last week after a long absence.
"We're pretty excited [for finals]. We're keeping motivated and we have a goal to win every game we play this year but we've got a tough run home to come so we're not taking it lightly," she said.
"We've got a couple of players coming back too which is good news. Rylee Mcgartland has been out for a month and to have her back this weekend is a massive plus for us leading into finals. Our main motivation is to win the White Eagles' first women's trophy, it would be something special."
