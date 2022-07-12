Promotion and relegation remains on the table between the Men's Premiership divisions, as Football South Coast attempt to navigate through a full season despite ongoing wet weather.
FSC announced in April that they would extend the Illawarra Premier League and District League competitions by six weeks. On Tuesday, they confirmed that had now been extended to eight weeks.
Out of a potential 108 Premier League games so far, only around half have gone ahead. FSC are working with clubs on a plan for catch-up games, but potential suggestions include mid-week matches and double rounds.
"The impacts of promotion and relegation across Community, District and Premier League [competitions] mean that it is important we facilitate full rounds for these competitions," FSC said in a statement.
"The Men's Premiership has been extended by eight weeks to facilitate grand finals planned for the October 22/23 weekend, and may involve revisions to this format in the event of further wet weather.
"At the moment the challenge is providing a framework for the competition calendar whilst acknowledging things can change daily with the nature of the weather at the moment."
The ongoing rain has been another spanner in the works for FSC, after attempting to navigate through two seasons impacted by COVID.
The last IPL champion, Woonona, was declared back in September 2020, while last year's competition was canned early. The last side to get promoted to the IPL was Bellambi ahead of the 2020 season.
FSC has also announced that junior competition games will be played up until September 10 and 11, which means there is a maximum of a further nine weeks of games planned.
Senior competitions will be suspended during the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong this September, and start up again afterwards.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
