Football South Coast extend 2022 Illawarra Premier League and District League seasons

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
July 12 2022 - 6:30am
MOVING FORWARD: Bellambi's Sean Molloy chases after the ball. The Rosellas were the last team to get promoted to the Illawarra Premier League. Picture: Anna Warr

Promotion and relegation remains on the table between the Men's Premiership divisions, as Football South Coast attempt to navigate through a full season despite ongoing wet weather.

