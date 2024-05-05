Second man arrested over South Coast shooting

A second man has been charged over a shooting on the South Coast.
Strike Force Implant was established to investigate the circumstances surrounding at Denhams Beach, around six kilometres south-east of Batemans Bay, on January 12 this year.
On that afternoon, police responded to reports of shots fired, finding a sawn-off shotgun.
On Friday, May 4, police went to a home in Mulgen Crescent, Bomaderry where a 31-year-old man was arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station.
He was charged with fire firearm manner likely injure persons/property, possess loaded firearm public place, possess shortened firearm without authority, use supply stolen firearm or firearm part, possess ammunition without holding licence / permit authority.
The 31-year-old was refused bail and appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Saturday.
At that court hearing, he was again refused bail to appear before Nowra Local Court on Monday.
