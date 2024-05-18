Shoalhaven dismantle gallant Kiama to remain Illawarra rugby kings

Shoalhaven continues to set the benchmark in Illawarra rugby, delivering another almost flawless performance to down Kiama on Saturday.
Their 31-14 triumph at Kiama Rugby Park was Shoals 27th consecutive win and third on the trot in a season interrupted by wet weather and forfeits.
Kiama coach James Patrick indicated before the match that he was keen to see how his ladder-leading Cows would perform against the competition's best.
Patrick wouldn't have liked what he saw in the first half, especially in the opening 10 minutes as player/coach Will Miller's all-conquering Shoals raced to a 14-0 lead courtesy of smart converted tries to Duncan Maddinson and captain George Miller.
The visitors were ruthless in the opening stanza and made the most of Kiama's poor handling, scoring two more tries through Angus Ellem and Will Miller to go to the halftime break with a 26-0 lead.
Shoals captain George Miller, who was one of the best players on the paddock, was happy to come away with the win in what was trying conditions for both sides.
"It was tough out there, it's good to come away with the win," he said.
"Having not played for three weeks it was tough fitness-wise, and they certainly gave it to us. We knew it was going to be a physical game, which it always is against Kiama. It was definitely heavy in the legs by the end of the game."
Miller felt his team set up the win early before holding off a fast-finishing Kiama in the second half.
"We came out well, better than I was expecting to be honest," he said.
"With three weeks off you would expect some rust but we came out well but didn't follow through in the second half as well as we'd like, which is alright because it gives us something to learn from."
Kiama were better in the second half and did outscore Shoals 14-5 but the visitors still did well to keep the home side at bay early in the second stanza, denying the Cows time and time again as they looked to break through for a first try.
The Cows did manage to score through Mick Taylor midway through the second term and then set up a grand stand finish when Taylor crossed for another five-pointer which was converted minutes later following a great run by Nico Cowley.
Though this is where Kiama's joy ended, with the crafty Steven Brandon regathering a kick-through to score a fine try and put the game to bed.
"We pride ourselves on our defence. No matter what the score is we'll always give 100 per cent for each other," Miller said.
"We did that and then managed to score late and secure the win."
Shoalhaven remains the only undefeated team in 2024:
The win for Shoalhaven, their third from as many starts this season, ended Kiama's three-game winning start to the 2024 campaign.
It also means the Shoals are the only team yet to lose this season, with their last competitive loss coming way back on July 30, 2022 when they were beaten 31-12 by Avondale.
Miller said it was too early in the season to read too much into their latest win over KIama.
"I don't think today's result you can take it too heavily. With the conditions we had, it's a bounce of the ball that makes all the difference," he said.
"Fortunately it went our way but if they got the ball, with the speed they have, it could have been a different story."
Meantime, in the other games on Saturday, Bowral did well to beat Shamrocks 27-19 at Ocean Park, while Campbelltown Harlequins smashed Tech Waratahs 73-16.
