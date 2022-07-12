Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Taylor-Young happy to remain in green after inking new deal with Canberra United

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
July 12 2022 - 1:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY: Canberra United's Hayley Taylor-Young. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Hayley Taylor-Young hopes a position change can help her secure a starting spot in Canberra United's squad next season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.