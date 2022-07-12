Hayley Taylor-Young hopes a position change can help her secure a starting spot in Canberra United's squad next season.
The Illawarra Stingrays young gun has vowed to repay the faith that the A-League Women's club put in her after inking a new two-year deal on Monday.
The 20-year-old dabbled in the overlapping fullback market last season, alongside her usual winger duties, but is eyeing a switch to fullback full-time. She has been getting a taste of her new role in the NSW Women's NPL for the Stingrays, where she suits up alongside one of United's midfielders last season, Chloe Middleton.
When asked about re-signing with United, Taylor-Young said "I wouldn't want to go anywhere else".
"For the last few seasons I've been playing winger. This season, I think, it's going to be a bit different because I believe I'll be playing a fullback position," she said. "So that's a bit exciting, and I'm keen to try and push for a starting spot."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
