After three rounds, the Illawarra Women's Premier League is anyone's game

Thirroul were within a whisker of a huge upset against Illawarra Women's Premier League champions Woonona. It's a reoccurring theme in the competition that if you're not up for it on the day, you will be punished.
After three rounds of the region's female top flight, it's anyone's game. 2023 grand final winners Shellharbour still has a 100 per cent record, its latest win a 2-0 result against UOW.
In the six team competition, Albion Park, UOW, Woonona, and Thirroul have all picked up victories, with Bulli the remaining side yet to get off the mark.
But as Thirroul showed against the Sharks, favouritism means nothing.
Woonona ended up winning a seven-goal thriller 4-3 on Sunday, April 28. Here's how it unfolded...
In the midst of an injury crisis, Neil Castle's Woonona side looked to be cruising at 2-0 after a half-hour following goals from Sophie Heath and Dharmini Chauhan.
The Thunderbirds wouldn't die wondering however and within a 10 minute blitz, were up 3-2 after two goals from Leah Carlon and one from Dylan Air.
But just moments after taking the lead, Woonona returned fire with a goal from Jessica Beale, before Kelsey Clemtents' strike reclaimed the lead for the Sharks and the match finish 4-3.
The result marked a first win for the Sharks in the league in 2024. It has been a tough start to the season for the defending league champions following a number of injuries.
"We're still in the middle of an injury crisis at the moment," Castle said.
"I've got about four or five first graders sitting on the bench that are out, so it's been tough going for us at the start of the season. A couple of young girls have stepped right up so they're going really well. We have a bit of depth.
"In the first two games we were probably a bit unlucky. That loss against Uni was a bit of a goal scramble, and then against Albion Park we lost Phoebe Green early and that put a bit of a dent in us because we were already struggling for players."
Woonona coach Castle added that it was again an incredibly tight competition.
"It was exactly the same as last year. Teams like Thirroul and Bulli missed the semis last year but they took points off us and Shellharbour," he said.
"So if you're not on your day, you're going to be punished. That's what I try to enforce the girls about. You've got to be switched on and against Thirroul we had bit of a fade there for about 10 minutes and Thirroul struck back really well.
"You've got to be on for the full 90 minutes."
Woonona stars Jordan Wheatley, Fiona Leafe, and Tess Stephens are not too far off a return to the side following their respective injuries.
Albion Park picked up an important 1-0 victory against Bulli thanks to a second half strike from Eliza Cowan.
Meanwhile, Shellharbour continued its winning ways with a 2-0 win against University. The deadlock was broken in the 81st minute through Maggie Page, before Emma Stretton put the result beyond doubt a minute later.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.