Shellharbour makes history by claiming inaugural women's Premier League championship

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated September 3 2023 - 8:06pm, first published 6:30pm
Shellharbour have created history by claiming the inaugural Illawarra Women's Premier League grand final with a dramatic 2-0 extra time win against league champions Woonona.

