Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Panorama Oval upgrade provide big victory for Oak Flats Junior Football Club

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
July 11 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG WIN: Shellharbour Council has secured $1million in funding for an upgrade of the amenities building at Panorama Oval, home of the Oak Flat juniors. Picture: Adam McLean

Oak Flats Junior Soccer Club president Ryan Bradbury says the new $1 million upgrade committed to Panorama Oval will help bring the club into the modern age.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.