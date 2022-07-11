St George Illawarra skipper Ben Hunt is in the mix to replace Queensland five-eighth Cameron Munster in the State of Origin decider against NSW on Wednesday night.
Hunt has shared the hooking role with Melbourne Storm's Harry Grant in the first two games of the series but could partner Queensland skipper Daly-Cherry Evans in the halves at Suncorp Stadium.
Munster and Murray Taulagi were forced to withdraw from the Maroons squad on the weekend after testing positive to COVID-19.
Selectors have brought in North Queensland Cowboys five-eighth Tom Deardon and Brisbane Broncos winger Corey Oats to replace Munster and Taulagi respectively.
Cherry-Evans confirmed to the media on Monday that Deardon would make his Queensland debut but wouldn't divulge if he would be on the run-on side or start from the bench.
He did however say both Hunt and Deardon had trained at five-eighth in the lead-up to Wednesday's game.
"We are really clear where we are playing as a team, which is good," Cherry-Evans said.
"We are lucky we have a few options to replace Cameron Munster. Tommy [Deardon] is definitely one of them, so is Benny [Hunt], so it's pretty exciting, we've got some really good options and players who are in really great form at club level.
"Benny was leading the Dally Ms before it closed and I dare say he is still leading it based on the footy he has been playing.
"We all trust Benny, we all love having Benny in the side. He is going to make a big impact on the side come Wednesday no doubt."
Cherry-Evans also had every confidence Deardon would also step up to the mark.
"Tommy has been in camp for the first two games and obviously with his confirmation he is playing, we've caught up on a few reps. We've also got a few reps in with Benny as well so we are feeling really comfortable with both of those guys.
"Tommy is playing great footy for the Cowboys and I think everyone watching him come through and develop all saw the ability that he had.
"It is great to see him play like he is. It is exciting. It is good to see Queensland with so many great options.
"Tommy won't skip a beat out there. Just the style of footy that he plays. He is brave, he is a good defender, he is a competitor, so he is not going to let the game go by."
Cherry-Evans re-iterated that he would play half and be the chief play-maker on Wednesday night.
He stressed it was important that whoever was picked to play alongside him play like themselves to the best of their ability.
"We don't need anyone to be Cameron Munster," Cherry-Evans said. "There is no one in the comp that can replicate Cameron Munster.
"It's important that we all just make sure we go out there and play our best game.
"I'm not the sort of person who puts any extra pressure on myself. I obviously hold myself to a pretty high standard as a footy player. I'm also a person who looks at [no Munster] as this as more of an opportunity for everyone in the side to step up.
"Like I said no one is going to be able to replicate Cameron Munster, he is his own unique beast but we are all excited at what we can do to help this team win on Wednesday."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
