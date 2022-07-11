Illawarra Mercury
St George Illawarra skipper in mix to take over Cameron Munster's No 6 Queensland jersey

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 11 2022 - 4:47am, first published 4:30am
FOCUSED: Queensland is considering playing Ben Hunt at five-eighth in the decider. Picture: AAP

St George Illawarra skipper Ben Hunt is in the mix to replace Queensland five-eighth Cameron Munster in the State of Origin decider against NSW on Wednesday night.

