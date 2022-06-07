Tariq Sims' career can be defined in the moment he offloaded for Brian To'o to score for NSW last year.
Driving at the line, Sims spins his hulking frame and fires a shot which lands sweetly in the Penrith State of Origin debutant Brian To'o's breadbasket, going over untouched.
Sims' form this year will be bar stool fodder before kick-off on Wednesday night, but he retains his place in State of Origin folklore, during the Blues 76-6 dominance in the first two games of 2021.
His reputation as a big game player was already paved in mortar, after crossing for three tries in St George Illawarra's 48-18 demolition of Brisbane in a 2018 NRL elimination final.
And what of his Dragons teammate and Queensland rival Ben Hunt?
Hunt has won an Origin series, but only after coming in for game three in 2017, his debut for Queensland.
The halfback turned representative hooker scored two tries for the Maroons last year, but by then NSW had already ensured the shield would be kept in Sydney.
It would be grossly unfair for Hunt to be defined by his drop for Brisbane from kick-off in extra-time in the 2015 NRL grand final, which led to Johnathan Thurston's title winning field goal for North Queensland.
Hunt has played 279 NRL games, including 92 for the Dragons and his ability to control a contest is better than ever, as this year's Anzac Day victory over the Roosters offers as evidence.
But a defining moment?
New Queensland coach Billy Slater, who was a master at delivering in the big moments with his blistering runs from fullback, has maintained full faith in Hunt, starting him on Wednesday night ahead of Melbourne's Harry Grant. To add weight to Hunt's form, at the age of 32, he's leading the Dally M Medal count as voting goes behind closed doors, even as the Dragons remain just outside the top eight with a 6-6 record.
"It's a massive surprise," Hunt said this week of leading the best player count.
"I'm personally coming in with some good form and feeling pretty good about my footy.
"I'm not really thinking about that, I just want to play good footy at for the Maroons at the moment."
As he has done throughout his career, Hunt is hoping to silence the doubters on Wednesday.
"We just need to turn up and play our game," he said.
"Block all the outside noise out and if we play to the best of our ability, it will be enough to get it done."
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
