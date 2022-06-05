Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hunt still wild about Harry despite starting nod

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 5 2022 - 7:15am, first published 5:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOOKING UP: Ben Hunt will start at hooker for Queensland on Wednesday. Picture: Getty Images

Dragons skipper Ben Hunt admits he's sought extensive counsel from Harry Grant despite having nudged the Melbourne rake out of a starting role for Wednesday's State of Origin opener.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.