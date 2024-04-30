Dragons coach Flanagan resists wholesale changes for clash against Sharks

Shane Flanagan has resisted making wholesale changes for St George Illawarra's clash against the table-topping Cronulla Sharks on Sunday.
Despite coming off a 42-point Anzac Day drubbing at the hands of the Sydney Roosters, the Dragons coach has made just one forced change for the local derby against his former club at Shark Park, with Mikaele Ravalawa onto the wing for the Red V after missing the Roosters game with a knee issue.
His return pushes Zac Lomax into the centres with Moses Suli unavailable having suffered a head knock against the Roosters.
Suli was ruled out of the remainder of the Anzac Day clash after a head clash with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves off the kickoff.
Jack Bird has been named in the centres for his 150th NRL game.
"I've gone over the left so Lomax stays in the right centre and I go to the left centre," Bird said.
"I've played left centre before at this club now and at the Broncos, it's no different to what I'm used to."
Dragons team list:
1. Tyrell Sloan
2. Christian Tuipulotu
3. Jack Bird
4. Zac Lomax
5. Mikaele Ravalawa
6. Kyle Flanagan
7. Ben Hunt (c)
8. Francis Molo
9. Jacob Liddle
10. Hame Sele
11. Raymond Faitala-Mariner
12. Jaydn Su'A
13. Tom Eisenhuth
14. Fa'amanu Brown
15. Blake Lawrie
16. Jack de Belin
17. Ben Murdoch-Masila
