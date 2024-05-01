Dragons lock down Steelers Tarsha Gale Cup trio following grand final win

It looked a once-in-a-generation football team, and St George Illawarra have moved quickly to lock in three members of the Steelers Tarsha Gale Cup-winning side on NRLW deals.
Skipper, and TG Cup Player of the Year, Kasey Reh has inked a three-year deal with the club, while forwards Charlotte Basham and Bronte Wilson have signed for a further season with the Dragons.
For Corrimal product Basham, the deal provides the opportunity to build on her maiden NRLW appearance last season, while Wilson will also be in line to debut having been granted an exemption to age-group rules for the 2024 campaign.
"All three girls came out of that successful Tarsha Gale Cup system and being involved in Lisa Fiaola Cup the year before that," coach Jamie Soward said.
"Kasey was the Australian Schoolgirls captain last year and is a really great leader within that age group at the moment across Australia. She's a young halfback who can kick, run the ball, and defend.
"I'm really looking forward to her learning underneath the quality halves we've got in Raecene (McGregor), Tyla (King), and also Zali (Hopkins).
"We were very keen to lock her up long-term and have her do her apprenticeship."
Basham debuted amid a hefty injury toll against the Broncos in the final round of the 2023 season, with Soward confident another year in development leaves her ready to make a bigger impression in year number two.
"Charlotte debuted last year under probably unforeseen circumstances but has worked really hard on her body and is just a great person to have around the group," Soward said.
"She's a hard-running forward who doesn't mind the contact and has earned her opportunity to come into the NRLW."
Rugby convert Wilson shapes as a wildcard having been granted an NRLW age exemption this season, fresh of scoring the match-winning try in the Steelers grand final victory.
"We were lucky enough to get the exemption for Bronte," Soward said.
"Even though she'll be 18 when we play, we still had to get that exemption which shows that we're looking after our young players - the NRL can see that.
"She's a big forward who's still new to the game but just has this amazing motor and ability to make defenders miss her. She's a big body which is what we needed."
