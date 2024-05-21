Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Faitala-Mariner opens up on Bulldogs exit ahead of clash with former club

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 21 2024 - 4:04pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Faitala-Mariner is a very happy Dragon after suggesting he no longer "fit the mould" at former club Canterbury were looking for. Picture NRL Imagery
Raymond Faitala-Mariner is a very happy Dragon after suggesting he no longer "fit the mould" at former club Canterbury were looking for. Picture NRL Imagery

There remains no shortage of questions surrounding his Bulldogs exit, but Dragons back-rower Raymond Faitala-Mariner feels he simply "didn't fit the mould" in the club's new direction under Cameron Ciraldo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Watch as AJ Johnson does his thing at 2024 NBA Draft Combine
AJ Johnson in action for the Illawarra Hawks during the NBL 24 campaign. Picture by Adam McLean
Will Johnson be picked by a team in the NBA Draft on June 25-26?
Agron Latifi
No comments
Inside Wollongong United's plan to topple Sydney United in the Australia Cup
Wollongong United will take on Sydney United in the Australia Cup sixth round in the hope of reaching the round of 32 in the competition, a feat they achieved in 2022 (inset). Main picture by Anna Warr
Two former National Soccer League heavyweights go head-to-head.
Jordan Warren
No comments
'It turned into the worst job in the world': why Brad Morkos quit the Raiders
Brad Morkos is loving playing for Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles. Picture by Anna Warr
He's playing for Albion Park and training to be an MMA fighter
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.