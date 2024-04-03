Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

New recruit Raymond Faitala-Mariner feeling the love at the Dragons

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 3 2024 - 5:48pm, first published 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Faitala-Mariner (left) is enjoying a new lease on rugby league life at the Dragons. Picture Getty Images
Raymond Faitala-Mariner (left) is enjoying a new lease on rugby league life at the Dragons. Picture Getty Images

He's only four games in, but a switch to the Dragons has already paid dividends for back-row wrecking-ball Raymond Faitala-Mariner, the 30-year-old crediting the shift to Wollongong for re-igniting his passion for the game.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
New recruit Raymond Faitala-Mariner feeling the love at the Dragons
Raymond Faitala-Mariner (left) is enjoying a new lease on rugby league life at the Dragons. Picture Getty Images
The 30-year-old is feeling reinvigorated by the club switch.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
Round three of the Bert Bampton Cup revealed with huge fixtures in store
Bert Bampton Cup round three fixtures have been drawn. Pictures by Sylvia Liber, Adam McLean and Robert Peet
An IPL grand final rematch headlines the Bert Bampton Cup draw.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.