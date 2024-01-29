St George Illawarra snare former Bulldogs skipper Raymond Faitala-Mariner

Shane Flanagan has added some invaluable experience to his forward pack, with the Dragons announcing the signing of Raymond Faitala-Mariner.
St George Illawarra revealed on Monday afternoon that they had lured the former Bulldogs captain to Wollongong on a two-year deal ahead of the 2024 season. He was released by Canterbury earlier on Monday.
The 30-year-old journeyman has played more than 100 NRL games during stints at the Warriors and the Bulldogs He has also gained international experience for Toa Samoa and New Zealand.
Faitala-Mariner and fellow recruit Tom Eisenhuth are set to add plenty of experience to the Red V's forward pack.
"Raymond is a veteran first-grader who will add some experience and grit to our forward pack," Flanagan said.
"His ability to play both on an edge and in the middle, as well as the guidance he can provide our emerging forwards, will benefit our entire squad.
"We're excited to welcome him to training this week as we continue our preparation for the 2024 season."
It ends a tumultuous time for Faitala-Mariner at Belmore that saw him told not to return for preseason in November amid a reported fall-out with coach Cameron Ciraldo.
Talks with Ciraldo and Bulldogs football boss Phil Gould ultimately saw him report before securing a release from the final two years of his contract to link with the Dragons.
It's an important signing for Flanagan, whose plans to hit the ground running have suffered a number of setbacks, including a season-ending injury utility back Corey Allan just hours after being unveiled in the Red V.
It came in the same week the club pulled a one-year contract offered to former Warriors half Ronald Volkman off the table after a medical revealed a pre-existing shoulder injury that required surgery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.