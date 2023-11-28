St George Illawarra lure experienced forward Tom Eisenhuth to Wollongong

Shane Flanagan has bolstered the Dragons' forward stocks for 2024, with former Storm second-rower Tom Eisenhuth heading to the Illawarra.
The NRL's worst-kept secret was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon when the Red V announced they had signed Eisenhuth on a one-year deal. He joins Hame Sele and Flanagan's son Kyle as the club's recruits for 2024.
The 31-year-old will link up with St George Illawarra effective immediately for pre-season training.
He brings a wealth of experience to Wollongong, having played 58 games for Melbourne in the past four seasons, after having a brief stint with Penrith.
"Tom will be a strong cultural fit for what we are building here and comes to us from a professional system in the Storm," Dragons head coach Flanagan said.
"His experience and ability to play both front and back row will make him a valuable addition to the squad."
The Eisenhuth signing comes on the back of speculation that the Dragons are poised to sign an agreement with one of Australia's richest people, Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest, to become the club's major sponsor.
Media reports suggest that the billionaire is on the brink of revealing an annual $1.2 million deal for his energy company Squadron Energy to become the Dragons' back of jersey-sponsor for 2024, before upgrading to be front-of-shirt sponsor from 2025.
Forrest was valued at $33.29 billion on the Financial Review 2023 Rich List, making him second only to Gina Rinehart as Australia's most wealthy individual.
