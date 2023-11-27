Illawarra Mercurysport
Monday, 27 November 2023
Australia's richest man reportedly set to back St George Illawarra

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
November 27 2023 - 11:39am
Squadron Energy boss Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest (left) is reportedly set to become St George Illawarra's new major sponsor.
Squadron Energy boss Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest (left) is reportedly set to become St George Illawarra's new major sponsor. Pictures by Karleen Minney and Anna Warr

St George Illawarra is reportedly poised for a massive financial boost with the Red V set to sign an agreement with one of Australia's richest people, Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest, as their major club sponsor.

Australia's richest man reportedly set to back St George Illawarra
Squadron Energy boss Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest (left) is reportedly set to become St George Illawarra's new major sponsor. Pictures by Karleen Minney and Anna Warr
It would mark Andrew Forrest's first move into rugby league.
