Collies stake premiership claim with huge win over Wests

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 5 2022 - 7:13am, first published June 4 2022 - 11:12pm
CLASS: Charly Runciman on the charge for Collegians on Saturday. Picture: Robert Peet

Call it statement made. They certainly don't come more emphatic than Collegians' 46-16 dismantling of Wests in the feature bout of an Illawarra League magic round on Saturday.

