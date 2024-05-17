The best events happening in (and around) the Illawarra this weekend

There's a weekend of fun in store for the Illawarra, with Castagne Day and the Comedy Roadshow among the events on offer.
Here's your guide to Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 17 to 20.
Keep an eye on socials for any wet weather updates.
Wollongong band Dropping Honey emerge from the darkness this Friday, with their first new music in 23 years.
With characteristic twin guitar lines and vocal harmonies, they combine elements of shoegaze, post-punk and indie/alternative rock to create a sound that is dreamy, immersive and intense.
When: Friday at 8pm.
Where: La La La's, 3 Globe Lane, Wollongong. Details.
Head to Bellambi for a day of workshops, live music and conversations with artists.
it's the latest in a series of vibrant, free events focussing on the arts/creative industry scene in Wollongong.
While many of the workshops have sold out, you can still try your luck here or drop in to enjoy the live music and a tour of Barrel Shepherd brewery.
When: Saturday, noon to 9pm.
Where: Buckaroo Leatherworks, 16 Bellambi Lane, Bellambi. Details.
A selection of exciting artworks from Art Express 2024 is going on display in the Southern Highlands.
The popular annual exhibition features outstanding artworks created by NSW visual arts students for their HSC.
When: Opens Saturday and runs until June 30.
Where: Ngununggula regional gallery, 1 Art Gallery Lane, Bowral. Details.
Wollongong Conservatorium of Music's BlueScope Youth Orchestra, together with the Salvation Army Brass Band, are holding a community concert to raise money for the 2024 Red Shield Appeal.
Tickets are available at the door for $5 to $15. Those unable to attend are able to donate here.
When: Saturday, 6.30pm to 9pm.
Where: Wollongong Salvation Army, 11-13 Burelli Street, Wollongong. Details.
Australia's premier comedy spectacular arrives in Wollongong for two days of hilarity.
The roadshow is hosted by Brett Blake and features comedians Danielle Walker, Joe Daymond, Nick Schuller and Steph Broadbridge
When: Saturday, 7.30pm and Sunday, 5pm.
Where: Wollongong Town Hall, corner of Crown and Kembla streets, Wollongong. Details.
The streets of Thirlmere will roar to life this weekend for the Festival of Steam.
Expect heritage train rides, vintage steam machinery, live entertainment, carnival rides, a street parade and more.
When: Saturday and Sunday, from 9am
Where: NSW Rail Museum, 10 Barbour Rd, Thirlmere. Details.
In more railway fun, steam and miniature train rides are running as part of Shellharbour's free, weeklong KidsFest festival.
This accessible event also includes a circus play zone, music-making area and creativity station. Don't forget to wear enclosed shoes.
When: Sunday, 10am to 2pm.
Where: Illawarra Light Railway Museum, 48A Tongarra Road, Albion Park Rail. Details.
Go for the international food stalls, live entertainment and carnival rides and stay for the chestnuts.
A group of men will roast hundreds of kilograms of chestnuts over a roaring fire to mark the beginning of the nut season and celebrate Italian culture and heritage.
When: Sunday, 10am to 4pm.
Where: The Fraternity Club, 11 Bourke Street, Fairy Meadow. Details.
Hundreds of vehicles will be on display as their owners travel from far and wide to take part in the annual motoring showcase.
See all types of vintage, veteran and classic vehicles, enjoy a sausage sizzle, and get special discounted admission to the museum on the day.
When: Sunday, 9.30am to 4pm.
Where: Australian Motorlife Museum, Integral Energy Recreation Park, 94 Darkes Road, Kembla Grange.
It's doggo's day out!
This pet-friendly event features competitions to see which dog is the most cuddly and whose prized pup can scoff down their doggy ice cream the quickest.
Other competitions include fancy dress and best in show, with money raised going to the Animal Welfare League Illawarra.
When: Sunday, 10am to 3pm.
Where: Dapto Showground, 89-99 Princes Highway. Details.
KidsFest winds up for another year with a special event led by Aboriginal education company Gumaraa.
The day will include a Welcome to Country, smoking ceremony, rock painting, cultural weaving, boomerang throwing, story-telling, dancing and more.
When: Monday, 10am to noon (under 5s), 12.30pm to 2.30pm (5-12 years), 3.30pm to 5pm (all ages).
Where: Calderwood Lower District Park, Escarpment Drive and Bartlett Crescent, Calderwood. Details.
