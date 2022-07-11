Illawarra Mercury
Kiama Downs SLSC wins sixth NSW IRB championships in seven years

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 11 2022 - 2:31am, first published 2:30am
WINNING FORM: Kiama Downs SLSC in action taking out the Sharkskin NSW IRB Championships in South West Rocks on Sunday in a nail-biting finish. Picture: Malcolm Trees

Kiama Downs SLSC will go down as one of the state's best after securing their sixth NSW Inflatable Rescue Boat championship in seven years.

