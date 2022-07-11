Kiama Downs SLSC will go down as one of the state's best after securing their sixth NSW Inflatable Rescue Boat championship in seven years.
Kiama Downs SLSC secured a clean sweep of the Sharkskin NSW IRB series events, taking out the Sharkskin NSW IRB Championships in South West Rocks yesterday in a nail-biting finish.
Advertisement
It is their ninth title overall and sixth in the last seven years of competition.
It comes after line honours at Ocean Beach a fortnight ago ensured the South Coast club would pip challengers Caves Beach SLSC to the 2022 Sharkskin NSW IRB Premiership title - the precursor four-round event in the lead up to State Championships.
Mass Rescue event dominance underpinned another strong performance from Kiama Downs, taking out three of the five finals on offer in the category, and 12 finals overall, to once again pip Caves to the post in dramatic fashion.
Just nine points separated the two teams on the final point score, with Kiama Downs finishing on 121 points.
"Kiama Downs has a really long history of doing well in IRBs, this is what we do," Kiama Downs team manager, Steven Strong said.
"We came in with a team of 18, we didn't think we had enough, so to pull it off is just incredible.
"These guys and girls, they do everything we ever ask of them, they train their backside off, we race hard and we expect a lot of them and of each other.
"We're a little club in numbers but we're a big club in IRBs and I just love it."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.