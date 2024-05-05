What was an ocean survey vessel doing at Shell Cove marina?

Spotting an ocean survey vessel parked at the Shell Cove marina sparked concern among those opposed to offshore wind farms.
Some immediately concluded that it was mapping out the locations for the Illawarra offshore wind zone - which has not yet been approved.
Though, if that's what it was for, you'd think there'd be a bit more stealth involved rather than leaving it in a car park in plain view.
Jeez, throw a tarp over it at least.
According to Shellharbour Marina director Les Binkin, it is a vessel that maps the ocean floor. A much larger one was in the marina a few weeks ago, on its journey around Australia mapping harbours.
Mr Binkin said this smaller version is uncrewed and can be remotely controlled. It was there to give an exhibition of its capabilities to various groups, including the navy and government.
"It was just showing what its capacity is and capability is - in ocean-going as well as in closed waters," Mr Binkin said.
"It was also showing the maneuverability of the system and the remoteness of the system.
"The technology of it is quite cool and it could be used in hundreds of different applications in Australia."
