Jynaya Dos Santos hopes a call-up to the Young Matildas squad can springboard her to higher national honours.
Dos Santos and fellow Illawarra talent Sheridan Gallagher were last week included in Australia's extended squad for the FIFA Under-20s Women's World Cup. Stingrays defender Hayley Taylor-Young was also named as a shadow player, but has stayed in Australia to train with her NPL club.
Twenty-three Young Matildas landed in Mexico last week for a 10-day pre-tournament camp, with the final squad to be trimmed to 21 in the coming days. The Aussies will then travel to Costa Rica on Monday, August 1, ahead of the World Cup kicking off nine days later.
For Dos Santos, the opportunity to play at the major competition would "mean a lot". However, the Shellharbour teen has one eye firmly set on a bigger achievement.
"It's a good feeling to get a call up. It takes me one step closer to my big goal of playing at the Women's World Cup in Australia next year," the 16-year-old said.
"But, for now, it's a competitive environment so I've got to perform at my best."
Dos Santos doesn't have to look to far for inspiration.
Another Shellharbour product, Caitlin Foord, was just 16 when she was called up to the Matildas' squad for the 2011 Women's World Cup. It was the launching pad for Foord's career, who has gone on to represent Australia on more than 100 occasions and had great success with Arsenal in the English Women's Super League.
Dos Santos's path to a national call-up started with the Shellharbour Junior Football Club when she was six. She spent numerous years there before joining Football South Coast's Skills Acquisition Program, and then - like Foord - Dos Santos enjoyed a stint with the Illawarra Stingrays.
Dos Santos has spent the past three seasons with NPL club, Football NSW Institute.
"Caitlin is from my area as well, so it's cool to have an inspiration like her so close to home," Dos Santos said.
"I feel like my biggest strength is having the ball at my feet and feeding players, so hopefully I can contribute to the team. There's a lot of talent within this group."
The Young Matildas are drawn in group A and will kick off their Cup campaign against host nation Costa Rica on August 10. This will be followed by group games against Brazil three days later and then Spain on August 16.
Young Matildas coach Leah Blayney said they had an exciting group of footballers coming through the ranks.
"While we will have played a lot less football at both a domestic and international level than those we will face in Costa Rica, I'm confident that the final 21 we select will match or eclipse any team for desire and competitive spirit, plus deliver performances that Australian fans will be proud of," Blayney said.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
