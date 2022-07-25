It was a wild weekend of weather in the Illawarra, but there was still plenty of sport happening in the region and further abroad. Here are five things we learned.
At halftime on Sunday, any hopes of a Stingrays victory seemed dead and buried. Shellharbour were down 20-6 against the Knights on Kiama soil, and the final result seemed like a formality.
But Group Seven can provide a shock or two, and it did again on this occasion. Jack Walsh-McKiernan and Jimmy Scott were among the architects on an incredible comeback win.
A Walsh-McKiernan try saw the visitors draw level at 20-all after 58 minutes, before the Stingrays continued to surge ahead, going on to win 40-20.
Elsewhere, Jamberoo overpowered finals rivals Warilla 20-6; Gerringong survived a strong challenge from Nowra-Bomaderry to prevail 12-6; Berry-Shoalhaven Heads celebrated their first win of the season with a 24-12 victory over Albion Park-Oak Flats; and Shellharbour beat Milton-Ulladulla 30-12.
Illawarra League newcomers De La Salle showed they are ready to shake up the 2022 competition, outmuscling title contenders Collegians 23-16 in a mud-soaked affair at Captain Cook Oval.
Luke Manahan's side sat comfortably in the grade's top four, but had yet to claim a major scalp this year.
The hosts led 16-12 at the break before pushing ahead to claim the win by the full-time whistle. It was a a dramatic affair, with both sides reduced to 12 men, with Alec Reid (Collies) and Salesi Ataata (De La) both binned for separate incidents during the second half.
"It was a good performance from us," Manahan said.
"We played a bit of footy. We weren't too worried about the track, we just went out and played our game which was really good. We just said we wanted to play from the get-go and make a mark on the game."
Shamrocks hang on to third place on the Illawarra Rugby ladder after taking down Camden 36-13 on Saturday.
Coach Paul Ridgway had called on his players for a response after being thumped by Avondale last week, and the Rocks responded in style at Ocean Park.
"We just had to make sure we got our defence right and take the time and space away from Camden. That was the biggest shift for us," Ridgway said.
"The wheels would have to fall off for us not to make the top four now, we've just got to keep ticking away and keep guys fit and healthy."
Ignore Wollongong United at your peril.
Billy Tsovolos's men are now just one point off top spot in the Illawarra Premier League, with three games in hand, following a gritty 3-1 victory over Port Kembla on Saturday.
A Josh Correia double late-on in the game sealed the result for United, who will now turn their attention to Wednesday night's Australia Cup showdown with Green Gully.
"We only played on Thursday and for us to back up less than 48 hours later is a great effort," Tsovolos said.
"We had a few players with heavy legs and we played on a heavy pitch today. It wasn't perfect but I couldn't expect much more."
Finally, massive congratulations to Minnamurra skateboarder Kieran Woolley for winning his first ever gold at the X-Games in the US over the weekend.
Woolley won out against nine other skaters in the men's final, beating out American Gavin Bottger and Brazil's Luis Francisco.
Post-race, Woolley said he felt astounded to win his first ever gold.
"It feels so surreal. Everyone was skating so well out there and I'm so honoured to be taking away gold," he said.
The result comes on the back of his impressive fifth-placed finish at last year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
