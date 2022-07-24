Kieran Woolley wins his first ever gold at X-Games

Minnamurra skateboarder Kieran Woolley has backed up his fifth placed finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, winning his first ever gold at the X-Games in the USA.
Advertisement
Post-race, Woolley said he felt astounded to win his first ever gold.
"It feels so surreal. Everyone was skating so well out there and I'm so honoured to be taking away gold," Woolley said.
Asked whether it was the best day of his life, Woolley laughed and said "yeah it's a pretty good one."
Read more: Wolves outmuscled by NPL leaders City
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.