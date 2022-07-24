Illawarra Mercury
Kieran Woolley wins his first ever gold at X-Games

By Jordan Warren
Updated July 24 2022 - 11:54pm, first published 11:45pm
Gold star: Minnamurra's Kieran Woolley has won his first gold medal at the X-Games. Picture: Adam McLean

Minnamurra skateboarder Kieran Woolley has backed up his fifth placed finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, winning his first ever gold at the X-Games in the USA.

