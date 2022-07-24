Illawarra Mercury
NBL schedule: Hawks to tip-off campaign with Kings grudge match in Wollongong

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
July 24 2022
RIVALRY: Tyler Harvey and the Illawarra Hawks will tip-off their new campaign with a home-opener against the Kings in Wollongong. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Illawarra will tip-off a fresh campaign with a huge Saturday-night blockbuster against arch-rivals Sydney on October 1 as the NBL returns to its traditional long weekend start date for the 2022-23 season.

