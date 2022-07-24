NBL schedule: Hawks to tip-off campaign with Kings grudge match in Wollongong

Illawarra will tip-off a fresh campaign with a huge Saturday-night blockbuster against arch-rivals Sydney on October 1 as the NBL returns to its traditional long weekend start date for the 2022-23 season.
In a rivalry already flaming hot, the Hawks home-opener will have some added spice given the Kings bundled them out of the playoffs last season and will have former Illawarra star Justin Simon on deck for his first outing on rejoining the league.
Advertisement
Simon became the latest in a long line of stars unearthed by the Hawks before being lured up the freeway, the 26-year-old declaring he now feels he's "on the better side of NSW" on inking the deal. With Kings championship-winner and fellow defensive whiz Wani Swaka Lo Buluk having moved in the opposite direction, there's potential for fireworks well before New Years' Eve.
The draw released on Monday sees a merciful return to a more traditional home and away schedule after two seasons thrown into logistical chaos by COVID. It saw the Hawks play 11 of their first 12 games on the road two seasons ago, while last campaign saw them endure a heavily back-ended road schedule.
The draw released on Monday is far kinder on that score, with Hawks playing six of their first nine games in Wollongong and three of their last four games set down for the Sandpit.
They also will not play more than three straight games on the road, though they will face a brutal Phoenix-Cairns road double in just 48 hours in round 10, and another Taipans-Kings road double in the space of two days in rounds 15-16.
Read more: Former Hawk Simon joins Kings
It's a friendlier home and away schedule but it does the Hawks no favours in the primetime stakes, with four of the club's 14 homes games to be played on Monday night, the most of any team, while they'll also host Tasmania on a Tuesday night in round 15.
They will also play three Thursday-night games at the WEC, with one Friday and five Saturdays' including the annual New Years' Eve game against Perth.
The wider schedule will see the return of Melbourne United's annual open-air game against Cairns on December 23, while Christmas Day will see a first for professional sport in Australia when the Kings host United in Sydney.
The draw release is a dramatic departure from two seasons of a rolling schedule, with NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger welcoming a return to normality.
"We are thrilled to be back where we belong on the sports' calendar and playing through the summer months, through to March next year," Loeliger said.
"After two interrupted seasons, we are excited to provide fans with a full schedule so they can confidently plan for the year and attend and watch as many games as possible.
"With just 68 days remaining until the season opener, I'm sure our clubs, players, fans, broadcasters, and partners share a strong level of excitement ahead of what promises to be another spectacular season of world class basketball and entertainment."
In what will be one of the most significant moments of the season, the New Zealand Breakers will return to Spark Arena on October 7 against the JackJumpers. It will be the first time in 489 days the Breakers have played at home in New Zealand.
"The sacrifices the New Zealand Breakers have made, and what they've had to endure over the past two seasons is unprecedented and we are forever grateful," Loeliger added.
"We simply can't wait for them to be welcomed home in front of what is sure to be a raucous crowd in Auckland."
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.