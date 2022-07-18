It's the news that no Hawkhead wants to hear - Justin Simon is heading to the franchise's biggest rivals.
Simon was a fan favourite during his one campaign in Wollongong in 2021, going on to claim the Damian Martin Award as the NBL's Defensive Player of the Year.
After leaving Illawarra at the end of the 2021 season, the star guard is now returning to the NBL for the 2022/23 competition, with the Sydney Kings announcing his signature on Monday.
The deal will add further spice to the Hawks and Kings rivalry, after Illawarra snared Wani Swaka Lo Buluk from Sydney in May.
Justin becomes the Kings' second import to join the roster, alongside point guard Derrick Walton Jr.
"I feel amazing. I can't really describe it. I'm pumped and hyped. It's an unreal feeling and I can't wait to get there," the 26-year-old said.
"The Kings are an unbelievable organisation. I love that brand of basketball they are playing, it's obvious coach [Chase Buford] knows what he's doing and I know I can fit into that system. It's something I wanted to be a part of."
Simon averaged 8.47 points, 5.47 rebounds, and nearly two steals and assists per game during his time in Wollongong as the Hawks surged into the NBL finals.
After that stint, he signed with MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg in the German Bundlesgia competition, again going to claim the league's defensive player of the year honour, as his club finished in third. Simon's highlights included 27 points, six boards, six assists and three steals in a match against Hapoel Holon.
Buford said Justin was "the perfect fit" for the Kings in their pursuit of back-to-back NBL championships.
"He is someone that can guard multiple positions and can really disrupt any ball handler. The combination of 'X' [Xavier Cooks] and Justin is as intimidating of defensive pairing as there is in the league, and one that will propel us to be an elite unit on that end once again this season," he said.
"On the other end he is also a great complement for our group. His ability to get out in the open floor and put pressure on the rim will be a great match for Kings basketball."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
