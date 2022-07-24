Wolves outmuscled by NPL leaders City

The Wollongong Wolves' strong record this season against top NPL NSW teams took a hit on Sunday as the side went down 4-1 against league-leaders Blacktown City at Lily Holmes Stadium.
The Wolves were looking to make it successive wins over City this season, but fell victim to two goals on either side of half time which made it difficult for the side to get back into the game.
Advertisement
Read more: United inch closer to the top of IPL ladder
The Wolves showed good early signs with the team getting a couple of shots away on target in the first-half.
Goals from Travis Major, Jordan Smylie, Mitch Mallia and a late stunner from Danny Choi on his NPL return however gave City a comprehensive win over the Wolves. Wolves attacker Leroy Jennings added a consolation goal from the spot with five minutes left of the clock, but it was too little too late.
Wolves coach Luke Wilkshire said he thought the side competed well for the first half but failed to match City's physicality.
"The first half there was nothing in the game. Physically we just couldn't compete with them but what can you expect when we've only trained two hours on a pitch in the last three weeks, it's really tough," Wilkshire said.
"We've come up against City who are able to train three times a week on their synthetic pitch so it is hard to compete. Last week against Marconi we were under the pump in the second half and it was the same again today so it is affecting us. I really can't fault the players in that aspect because it's the cards we've been dealt this year."
The Wolves will host last-placed Sutherland Sharks next Sunday at WIN Stadium for their last game of the season. The match will also be Wilkshire's last as head coach for the club, with the former Socceroo heading to A-League club Central Coast Mariners as their head of youth development.
Read more: Shamrocks hit back to out-gun Camden
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.